Left Menu

Chevron Revitalizes Venezuelan Crude Exports to the U.S.

Chevron plans to significantly increase its exports of Venezuelan crude oil to the U.S., reaching around 300,000 barrels per day by March. The company has chartered numerous tankers to facilitate this increase and clear accumulated inventories resulting from a prior U.S. blockade on Venezuelan exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:40 IST
Chevron Revitalizes Venezuelan Crude Exports to the U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Chevron is gearing up to significantly enhance its exports of Venezuelan crude oil to the United States, aiming for approximately 300,000 barrels per day by March, according to sources familiar with the plan. This marks a substantial rise from their December export figures of 100,000 bpd.

The U.S.-based oil giant, partnered primarily with Venezuela's state-controlled PDVSA, is taking decisive steps to charter nearly a dozen tankers. This move is designed to not only boost shipments but also to clear out the inventories that have piled up at their Venezuelan projects.

The stockpiling issue occurred following a U.S. blockade that hampered the OPEC nation's oil exports, resulting in millions of barrels languishing in storage tanks and boats. With this new strategy, Chevron seeks to alleviate these backlogs and strengthen its position in the oil-export market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026