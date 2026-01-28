U.S. Tensions Rise Over Venezuela Leadership Shift

In a pivotal meeting before the U.S. Senate, Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized Venezuela's shift towards closer relations with the United States. This comes after this month's dramatic raid to capture President Nicolas Maduro.

Rubio highlighted productive dialogues with Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez, sworn in post-Maduro's arrest, but warned of potential military action if compliance with U.S. demands isn't met. The former Florida senator stressed the necessity of removing Maduro due to foreign adversarial influences and drug trafficking issues.

Amidst controversial military actions and congressional skepticism, Rubio expressed optimism about establishing a U.S. diplomatic presence in Venezuela soon. He underscored efforts to reshape ties with Venezuela, targeting foreign influences and promoting free elections, even as U.S. policy and congressional control tensions continue to brew.

