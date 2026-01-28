Left Menu

U.S. Tensions Rise Over Venezuela Leadership Shift

Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed the U.S. Senate, noting Venezuela's new leaders are moving towards closer U.S. ties following a raid to seize President Maduro. Rubio stated communications are productive, highlighting efforts to restore relations and address foreign influence and drug trafficking issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 21:49 IST
U.S. Tensions Rise Over Venezuela Leadership Shift
Marco Rubio

In a pivotal meeting before the U.S. Senate, Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized Venezuela's shift towards closer relations with the United States. This comes after this month's dramatic raid to capture President Nicolas Maduro.

Rubio highlighted productive dialogues with Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez, sworn in post-Maduro's arrest, but warned of potential military action if compliance with U.S. demands isn't met. The former Florida senator stressed the necessity of removing Maduro due to foreign adversarial influences and drug trafficking issues.

Amidst controversial military actions and congressional skepticism, Rubio expressed optimism about establishing a U.S. diplomatic presence in Venezuela soon. He underscored efforts to reshape ties with Venezuela, targeting foreign influences and promoting free elections, even as U.S. policy and congressional control tensions continue to brew.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026