Left Menu

Global Markets Edge Higher as Dollar Stabilizes Ahead of Fed Decision

Global stocks reached a new intraday high as the U.S. dollar steadied following a sharp downturn. Despite a dip in European indices, U.S. markets climbed, led by gains in major indices. The Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates remains pivotal, amid geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 21:45 IST
Global Markets Edge Higher as Dollar Stabilizes Ahead of Fed Decision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stock markets reached new heights, with significant gains seen across U.S. indices. The S&P 500 surpassed 7,000 for the first time, marking a critical psychological benchmark. Sentiment remains optimistic, as earnings from tech giants like Microsoft and Tesla are anticipated.

In contrast, the European STOXX 600 index experienced a downturn due to a steep 7% decline in LVMH shares, influenced by CEO Bernard Arnault's cautious outlook. Meanwhile, the dollar showed resilience after a significant drop, with global economic factors and U.S. policy uncertainties continuing to influence currency dynamics.

Commodities benefited from the dollar's weakness, with gold and oil reaching notable highs. Investors keenly await the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decisions, which are expected against a backdrop of political and economic challenges involving top U.S. financial policymakers.

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026