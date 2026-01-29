Left Menu

Kerala's Bold Initiative: Specialized Menopause Clinics to Revolutionize Women's Healthcare

The Kerala government is allocating Rs 3 crore to establish specialized menopause clinics in district hospitals, addressing a critical but often overlooked stage in women's healthcare. These clinics will offer comprehensive medical consultations, mental health counselling, and essential screenings all in one location, similar to Maharashtra's model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-01-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 12:58 IST
The Kerala government is proactively addressing a crucial aspect of women's healthcare by allocating Rs 3 crore to set up specialized menopause clinics across district hospitals. This initiative, announced as part of the state budget by Finance Minister K N Balagopal, aims to provide vital support for women facing menopause—an often overlooked but impactful phase of life.

Menopause can lead to significant hormonal imbalances, sleep disorders, mental stress, and bone-related problems. Recognizing this, the new clinics will offer a comprehensive suite of services including medical consultations, mental health counselling, and screenings for heart, bone, and hormonal health—all within a single, convenient location.

Kerala's move follows Maharashtra's pioneering efforts, having launched similar clinics in state-run hospitals and urban health centers earlier this year on Makar Sankranti. This progressive step underscores the growing recognition of the need for dedicated healthcare resources tailored to women's unique needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

