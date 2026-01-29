Debate Intensifies Over Formation of European Army

The debate over a potential European army gained momentum as Kaja Kallas, the European Union's foreign policy chief, rejected the notion of creating a separate force. She emphasized that existing national armies, many integrated into NATO, should suffice.

Kallas argued that establishing parallel military structures could create confusion rather than clarity, highlighting the importance of a unified command. Her remarks come in the context of growing calls for a contingent European army, including suggestions from European Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius.

Earlier, NATO's leader Mark Rutte expressed skepticism about such proposals, which have intensified amidst doubts over US commitment to European security under Donald Trump's presidency, further complicated by diplomatic strains over Greenland.

(With inputs from agencies.)