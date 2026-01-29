Left Menu

Debate Intensifies Over Formation of European Army

Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief, has dismissed the idea of creating a separate European army, citing existing structures within NATO. Her comments come amid calls for a unified European force, a notion recently rejected by NATO leader Mark Rutte, emphasizing the importance of maintaining clear command chains.

The debate over a potential European army gained momentum as Kaja Kallas, the European Union's foreign policy chief, rejected the notion of creating a separate force. She emphasized that existing national armies, many integrated into NATO, should suffice.

Kallas argued that establishing parallel military structures could create confusion rather than clarity, highlighting the importance of a unified command. Her remarks come in the context of growing calls for a contingent European army, including suggestions from European Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius.

Earlier, NATO's leader Mark Rutte expressed skepticism about such proposals, which have intensified amidst doubts over US commitment to European security under Donald Trump's presidency, further complicated by diplomatic strains over Greenland.

