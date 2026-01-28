Haryana's Green Revolution: Pioneering Organic Certification for Sustainable Farming

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has emphasized the need for concrete measures to support organic farming by setting up certification labs. This move aims to help farmers secure better prices for their crops.

During the Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran meeting, Saini outlined plans to develop a 'smart agriculture zone' spread across 5,000 acres as a pilot project. Farmers will be encouraged to engage in natural farming practices with the assurance of government-backed compensation if income is affected.

The initiative also includes campaigns to educate farmers on the benefits of organic methods and the risks of chemical fertilizers. The state plans to integrate micro-irrigation and high-quality seeds, while promoting cooperative farming and diversification schemes, including women-centric projects.

