Tragedy in the Skies: Colombian Plane Crash Leaves No Survivors

Tragedy struck in Colombia as authorities confirmed the discovery of a missing aircraft in the country's northeast. The aircraft, carrying 15 passengers, was located with no survivors, according to a source from the Colombian Air Force.

Local media have corroborated the news, bringing a somber atmosphere to the region already grappling with the implications of this disaster. Families and friends of the victims are now faced with the grim reality of their loss.

The crash's cause remains under investigation as officials attempt to piece together what led to this catastrophe. The tragedy underscores the perils faced in aerial transportation, prompting discussions on safety measures and protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)