Left Menu

SBI Life’s 'Jolly & Polly' Campaign: Inspiring Dreams and Securing Futures

SBI Life Insurance has partnered with cricket stars Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, introducing them as brand ambassadors 'Jolly' and 'Polly'. The campaign focuses on empowering individuals to pursue their dreams while maintaining family responsibilities, showcasing life insurance as a tool for financial security and personal aspiration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2026 12:24 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 12:24 IST
SBI Life’s 'Jolly & Polly' Campaign: Inspiring Dreams and Securing Futures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SBI Life Insurance has enlisted cricket superstars Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja as its brand ambassadors, unveiling them as iconic characters 'Jolly' and 'Polly'. The initiative seeks to blend personal dreams with familial duties, reinforcing the value of life insurance as a critical element for a secure and prosperous future.

The campaign, articulated through two engaging TV commercials and driven by the principle 'Apne Liye, Apno Ke Liye', emphasizes the empowerment derived from financial preparedness. By securing loved ones' futures, individuals are inspired to chase their passions with confidence and optimism.

Rishabh Pant, embodying 'Jolly', and Ravindra Jadeja, as 'Polly', aim to transform narratives about insurance from fear-laden to empowering, sparking a cultural shift in perspectives. Through relatable storytelling, SBI Life positions itself as a partner in life's journey, balancing aspiration with readiness, fostering individual and national growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026