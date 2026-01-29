Relaunch of Mozambique's LNG Project Marks New Beginnings

In a landmark event, Mozambique President Daniel Chapo will reintroduce the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project, spearheaded by TotalEnergies, this Thursday. The project's revival is set to boost Mozambique's energy output significantly.

Mozambique's AIM news agency has confirmed that TotalEnergies Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne will join President Chapo at the relaunch ceremony, underscoring the project's importance both regionally and internationally.

This initiative is anticipated to invigorate the Southern African nation's economy, positioning Mozambique as a key player in the energy sector and attracting significant foreign investment and expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)