Saket Court Clears LG Saxena in Long-Standing Defamation Ruling

In a significant legal development, the Saket court has acquitted the incumbent Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena in a defamation case that was filed over 20 years ago by social activist Medha Patkar. The case pertained to an advertisement issued in 2000 by the National Council for Civil Liberties (NCCL), which was headed by Saxena at the time.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Raghav Sharma concluded that the allegations against Saxena were not proven beyond a reasonable doubt, thereby granting him the benefit of doubt. According to submissions made on behalf of Saxena, the publication in question was not defamatory and was published in the public interest by the NCCL.

In a twist of fate, Medha Patkar also recently saw her own acquittal in a defamation case filed by Saxena. In the case against Saxena, Patkar had argued that the advertisement, which reproduced documents from the Narmada Bachao Andolan, was false and defamatory. However, Saxena's legal team maintained that the content was published with due diligence and in good faith.

(With inputs from agencies.)