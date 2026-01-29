Europe's Gas Market: Facing Storage Challenges and Price Confusions

As Europe exits winter with historically low levels of natural gas storage, traders face the formidable challenge of replenishing inventories. European storage levels dropped to 44% in January, a significant dip compared to the 58% average over the past decade, raising concerns about future supply stability.

With Europe progressively phasing out gas imports from Russia, the shift towards increased LNG imports is becoming pivotal. Last year, European LNG purchases soared to over 175 bcm, a reliance trend expected to continue. The EU has targeted a full phase-out of Russian imports by 2027, further emphasizing the importance of LNG.

Market dynamics, however, are sending conflicting signals with summer gas futures trading higher than winter expectations. This backwardation could impede storage profitability unless corrected, risking insufficient stocks for the next heating season, amidst a backdrop of rising speculative market activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)