Afghanistan's $100 Million Initiative to Combat Hunger Crisis

Afghanistan and the United Nations are launching a $100 million food security project to mitigate a severe hunger crisis worsened by deportations, economic challenges, and foreign aid reductions. The program aims to support over 151,000 families and address food production issues in Afghanistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:35 IST
Afghanistan is launching a significant $100 million food security initiative as it faces an escalating hunger crisis. This move, announced by the United Nations on Thursday, comes in response to widespread hunger triggered by mass deportations, economic distress, and cuts in foreign aid.

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating rapidly, with millions suffering from hunger due to lost remittances, limited employment opportunities, and decreased international assistance. Supported by the United Nations and the Asian Development Bank, this two-year program will benefit over 151,000 families, including returnees from Iran and Pakistan, and those impacted by recent natural disasters.

Qu Dongyu, director of the U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization, stated that the project aims to fulfill immediate food security needs while also addressing Afghanistan's food production shortages and boosting private sector recovery. The FAO has warned that without intervention, 17.4 million Afghans will face acute food insecurity by 2026, with acute malnutrition affecting 4.7 million.

(With inputs from agencies.)

