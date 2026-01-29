Empowering Women: Bihar's Ambitious Financial Assistance Initiative

In a drive to bolster women's empowerment, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a follow-up to the state's ambitious financial scheme. The initiative, initially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was crafted to promote women's self-employment and livelihood opportunities across the state.

The 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana' commenced with a direct transfer of Rs 10,000 to each beneficiary's bank account. Now, the state government is set to provide an additional financial aid of up to Rs 2 lakh for selected beneficiaries. This financial boost aims to further enhance the entrepreneurial endeavors of women.

Kumar emphasized that the previous disbursements must be effectively utilized for employment purposes before additional funds are allocated. The government is also focusing on creating robust marketing strategies for products generated by the scheme's beneficiaries, ensuring sustainable growth and support for their ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)