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Trump Administration Ends Support for Transgender Student Rights

The Trump administration has terminated resolution agreements that backed transgender students in several school districts. This move is part of a broader crackdown on transgender rights and it's a shift from previous administrations’ policies that ensured non-discrimination on the basis of sex in education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 07:18 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 07:18 IST
Trump Administration Ends Support for Transgender Student Rights

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump announced that it would end several resolution agreements that supported transgender students in public schools. These agreements, initially formed under the Title IX civil-rights statute that protects against discrimination 'on the basis of sex,' are being dismantled.

This decision is consistent with Trump's broader agenda to limit transgender rights. Through executive orders and policy changes, the administration has targeted various sectors, including education, by enforcing a more rigid interpretation of gender recognition.

The Education Department has ceased monitoring agreements in districts such as Sacramento City Unified, Delaware Valley, and others. While some districts maintain commitments to LGBTQ+ support, the overall shift marks a notable rollback in federal support for transgender students' rights to an equal education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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