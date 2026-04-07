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Artemis II: Humanity's Record-Breaking Lunar Achievement

The Artemis II mission set a new distance record for space exploration, surpassing Apollo 13's achievement. Astronauts beheld unprecedented views of the moon's far side, and honored late family members with crater names. The mission marks a significant step towards future moon landings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 07-04-2026 07:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 07:24 IST
Artemis II: Humanity's Record-Breaking Lunar Achievement
  • Country:
  • United States

NASA's Artemis II mission has achieved a momentous milestone, setting a new distance record for humanity in space. The mission surpassed the previous record set by Apollo 13 in 1970, as the crew completed a seven-hour lunar flyby on Monday.

Featuring three American astronauts and one Canadian, the mission marks NASA's first return to the moon since the Apollo era, as it aims for future landings near the lunar south pole. Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen relayed that the perspectives from the moon's far side were unbelievable, challenging future generations to outdo this achievement.

In a poignant moment, the crew requested to name two newly observed craters, Integrity and Carroll, in honor of their capsule and the late wife of Commander Reid Wiseman. The mission continues to provide invaluable insights for scientists back on Earth, as it captures iconic lunar and terrestrial vistas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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