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Kyle Chalmers Dominates Australian Swimming Championships, Eyes Olympic Dream

Kyle Chalmers claimed the 100m freestyle title at the Australian Open swimming championships, expressing his aspiration for an Olympic relay gold in 2028. The South Australian swimmer aims for success at his fourth Olympics, even considering letting Cam McEvoy anchor to disrupt the U.S. dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 07-04-2026 07:29 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 07:29 IST
Kyle Chalmers Dominates Australian Swimming Championships, Eyes Olympic Dream
  • Country:
  • Australia

Kyle Chalmers delivered a stunning performance, clinching the 100 meters freestyle title at the Australian Open swimming championships. The South Australian, renowned for his prowess in the pool, now sets his sights on achieving Olympic glory in the sprint relay event by 2028.

In pursuit of this ambition, Chalmers has expressed a strong desire to secure relay gold, a title he has yet to claim despite his previous successes in the sport. He has voiced his willingness to allow fellow swimmer Cam McEvoy to anchor if it would strengthen the team's chances against the formidable U.S. team at the Los Angeles Olympics.

With a collection of medals already to his name, including a solitary Olympic gold from Rio, Chalmers remains focused on leading Australia to a historic victory on U.S. soil. Meanwhile, the championships continue, serving as a crucial stage for athletes vying for spots in upcoming international events.

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