Corruption Crackdown: Rajasthan Officials Nabbed in Bribery Bust

Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested five officials, including police personnel and municipal employees, for bribery. Two police officers were caught demanding Rs 1.5 lakh, threatening false charges. Separately, three municipal employees accepted Rs 48,000 as commission for payment processing. Investigations are ongoing for both cases.

In a significant anti-corruption operation, Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau has taken decisive action against bribery. The bureau recently arrested two police personnel and three municipal employees in unrelated cases, underscoring a commitment to rooting out corruption.

Constable Prakash Chandra Patel and head constable Ashok Kumar Patidar, stationed at Dovda police station in Dungarpur, were apprehended while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh. The police duo reportedly threatened a complainant with false implications in an online gaming cheating case unless payment was made. This arrest highlights the ongoing corruption issues plaguing law enforcement.

In a separate incident, Anupgarh municipality's assistant accounts officer Sunil Kumar, computer operator Bharat Soni, and storekeeper Suresh Kumar were caught in a sting operation accepting a Rs 48,000 bribe. They allegedly demanded this sum as a commission for processing payments worth Rs 4 lakh for the complainant's firm. These arrests signify a broader effort to clean up municipal operations. The Anti-Corruption Bureau continues its investigations.

