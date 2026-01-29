Corruption Crackdown: Rajasthan Officials Nabbed in Bribery Bust

In a significant anti-corruption operation, Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau has taken decisive action against bribery. The bureau recently arrested two police personnel and three municipal employees in unrelated cases, underscoring a commitment to rooting out corruption.

Constable Prakash Chandra Patel and head constable Ashok Kumar Patidar, stationed at Dovda police station in Dungarpur, were apprehended while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh. The police duo reportedly threatened a complainant with false implications in an online gaming cheating case unless payment was made. This arrest highlights the ongoing corruption issues plaguing law enforcement.

In a separate incident, Anupgarh municipality's assistant accounts officer Sunil Kumar, computer operator Bharat Soni, and storekeeper Suresh Kumar were caught in a sting operation accepting a Rs 48,000 bribe. They allegedly demanded this sum as a commission for processing payments worth Rs 4 lakh for the complainant's firm. These arrests signify a broader effort to clean up municipal operations. The Anti-Corruption Bureau continues its investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)