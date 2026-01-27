BJP's Vision for a Developed Bengal and India by 2047

BJP national president Nitin Nabin visited West Bengal, emphasizing the state's crucial role in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047. During the visit, he inaugurated the 'Kamal Mela', an event aimed at supporting small traders and artisans in Paschim Bardhaman district.

In his address, Nabin praised the contributions of key figures like Rabindranath Tagore and Satyajit Ray, highlighting Bengal's cultural and educational influence. He urged the youth to contribute to the country's development, drawing inspiration from figures such as Swami Vivekananda and Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar.

Nabin also addressed the recent tragic fire at Anandapur, expressing condolences to affected families. His visit is seen as significant with upcoming state assembly elections, reinforcing BJP's commitment to cultural preservation and economic development in West Bengal.

