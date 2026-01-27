Left Menu

BJP's Vision for a Developed Bengal and India by 2047

BJP national president Nitin Nabin emphasizes the importance of developing West Bengal for India's progress by 2047. During his visit, he inaugurated 'Kamal Mela', lauded cultural icons, and stressed youth's role. He committed to preserving Bengal's culture and providing artisan opportunities, ahead of the state's assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durgapur | Updated: 27-01-2026 23:26 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 23:26 IST
BJP's Vision for a Developed Bengal and India by 2047
Nitin Nabin
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national president Nitin Nabin visited West Bengal, emphasizing the state's crucial role in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047. During the visit, he inaugurated the 'Kamal Mela', an event aimed at supporting small traders and artisans in Paschim Bardhaman district.

In his address, Nabin praised the contributions of key figures like Rabindranath Tagore and Satyajit Ray, highlighting Bengal's cultural and educational influence. He urged the youth to contribute to the country's development, drawing inspiration from figures such as Swami Vivekananda and Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar.

Nabin also addressed the recent tragic fire at Anandapur, expressing condolences to affected families. His visit is seen as significant with upcoming state assembly elections, reinforcing BJP's commitment to cultural preservation and economic development in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026