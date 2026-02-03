Contentious India-US Trade Deal Sparks Debate in Parliament

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is set to deliver an address to Parliament this Tuesday concerning the India-United States trade agreement, which slashes tariffs on Indian goods to 18 percent. This announcement follows demands from the Opposition for a comprehensive disclosure of the deal, citing potential repercussions on the agricultural sector and India's oil imports from Russia.

Earlier today, amidst a backdrop of vocal protest from opposition members in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister JP Nadda assured that the central government would release a suo motu statement to disclose the terms of the agreement and expressed readiness to engage in an open discussion in the legislative house. "The U.S. President, late last night, referred to Prime Minister Modi as a 'true friend' in a tweet regarding the tariffs. The Prime Minister reciprocated with gratitude, vowing transparency on trade," stated Nadda in the Rajya Sabha.

Nadda further rebuked the Congress party for opposing the trade deal, describing their actions as 'irresponsible' and potentially dangerous for democratic processes. "The government is prepared to offer a detailed account, yet Congress and its allied INDI alliance persist in disruptive tactics threatening our democracy. This reflects Congress's frustration," he added.

This development comes on the heels of an agreement between India and the U.S. to lower tariffs on Indian exports, a move that U.S. President Trump claims will reciprocally eliminate barriers to U.S. goods. Trump also asserted commitments from PM Modi to elevate American imports, particularly in energy, technology, and agricultural sectors, stirring criticism from the Opposition.

Congress MP KC Venugopal submitted an adjournment motion for parliamentary debate on the deal, while Congress MP Randeep Surjewala labeled the agreement a 'betrayal' of Indian farmers. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh castigated Modi's diplomacy style and lambasted claims about resolving the India-Pakistan conflict during a previous military operation.

