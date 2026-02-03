Russia and India's Energy Diplomacy Dilemma
Russia is monitoring the situation as the U.S. claims that India has agreed to halt oil purchases from Russia. Moscow remains cautious, having only seen public statements. Despite these geopolitical tensions, Russia reports robust demand for its energy exports, while the U.S. considers tariff adjustments.
Russia announced on Tuesday its intention to closely observe developments concerning Indian oil purchases after the United States claimed New Delhi had agreed to cease these imports. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak indicated that Moscow has only encountered public declarations on the subject thus far.
The Deputy Prime Minister remarked on the strong demand for Russian energy. Meanwhile, the Trump administration stated on Monday that India had consented to stopping its procurement of Russian oil, prompting the U.S. to consider significant tariff reductions on Indian products.
This evolving energy diplomacy highlights the geopolitical balancing acts at play as countries navigate international alliances and economic interests.
