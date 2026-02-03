Diplomacy in Motion: Iran and the US Seek De-escalation

High-stakes diplomatic talks between Iran and the United States, aimed at reducing tensions, are set to unfold in Istanbul this week, a regional official disclosed.

In a bid to facilitate dialogue and avoid conflict, regional powers including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt have been extended invitations to the discussions, which involve foreign ministers from around the region.

While details about the meeting structure remain unclear, the main focus will be on establishing communication and finding solutions to prevent any further escalation, with a crucial session scheduled for Friday.

