Diplomacy in Motion: Iran and the US Seek De-escalation

Representatives from Iran and the United States are meeting in Istanbul to prevent conflicts and reduce tensions. Regional powers such as Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt are involved. The format of the dialogue remains uncertain, but a significant meeting is slated for Friday to initiate discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 03-02-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 15:10 IST
High-stakes diplomatic talks between Iran and the United States, aimed at reducing tensions, are set to unfold in Istanbul this week, a regional official disclosed.

In a bid to facilitate dialogue and avoid conflict, regional powers including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt have been extended invitations to the discussions, which involve foreign ministers from around the region.

While details about the meeting structure remain unclear, the main focus will be on establishing communication and finding solutions to prevent any further escalation, with a crucial session scheduled for Friday.

