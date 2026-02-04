Left Menu

Shriram General Insurance Outpaces Industry Growth with Strategic Expansion

Shriram General Insurance Company posted significant growth in Q3 FY26, outperforming industry averages with a 19% increase in Gross Direct Premium. SGI's motor book led this growth, with a noteworthy 24% YoY cumulative GDP increase and a 26% rise in net profit. The company's strategic phygital distribution expansion and product diversification are key drivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:47 IST
Shriram General Insurance Outpaces Industry Growth with Strategic Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shriram General Insurance Company (SGI) reported robust financial results for Q3 FY26, achieving a 19% year-on-year (YoY) growth in Gross Direct Premium (GDP) to ₹1,258 crore, significantly outpacing the industry's 11% growth.

The company's cumulative GDP grew by 24% YoY to ₹3,304 crore, nearly three times the industry average. SGI's focus on profitable growth resulted in a 26% increase in net profit, reaching ₹165 crore in Q3 FY26. The firm maintains a strong balance sheet with a solvency ratio of 3.32, far exceeding the regulatory requirement of 1.5.

The company's phygital expansion strategy saw the addition of 14,262 financial advisors, bringing the total to 101,474. SGI's branch network grew to 285 locations, and active policies rose to 69 lakhs. SGI plans to further enhance its distribution network and diversify its product offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sunil Kedar Reverses Resignation Amid BJP Leadership Talks

Sunil Kedar Reverses Resignation Amid BJP Leadership Talks

 India
2
Karnataka Assembly Passes Resolution Amidst Opposition Walkout

Karnataka Assembly Passes Resolution Amidst Opposition Walkout

 India
3
Tragedy in the Ravine: Fatal Truck Accident in the Philippines

Tragedy in the Ravine: Fatal Truck Accident in the Philippines

 Philippines
4
Surprise Inspections Lead to Suspension of Gurugram Traffic Police Officers

Surprise Inspections Lead to Suspension of Gurugram Traffic Police Officers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026