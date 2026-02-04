Petronas and PTT Secure New LNG Supply Deal for 2028
Malaysia's Petronas has reached an agreement to provide liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Thailand's PTT starting in 2028. This new contract, spanning five years, will see the delivery of four to five LNG cargoes annually. It represents their second agreement, following an ongoing contract from 2017 to 2032.
Petronas, the Malaysian state-owned oil and gas company, has signed a significant agreement to supply liquefied natural gas to Thailand's PTT. The deal, which commences in 2028 and extends over five years, was disclosed by Petronas executive Shamsairi Ibrahim at the LNG2026 conference in Doha.
According to Ibrahim, Petronas will deliver four to five LNG shipments annually to PTT. This marks the second contract between the two companies, highlighting their ongoing partnership in the energy sector.
The existing agreement, which began in 2017 and runs through 2032, involves Petronas supplying 1.2 million metric tons of LNG per year to PTT. The new deal reinforces the strategic collaboration and commitment to energy supply between Malaysia and Thailand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
