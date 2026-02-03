Left Menu

Comviva & CelcomDigi Revolutionize Malaysia's Telecom Market with New Digital System

Comviva, in collaboration with CelcomDigi Berhad, has launched a next-generation Digital Distribution Management System in Malaysia. Leveraging their BlueMarble Retail platform, the initiative aims to streamline sales operations, enhance efficiency, and bolster customer experience by consolidating legacy systems into a unified digital solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:39 IST
Comviva & CelcomDigi Revolutionize Malaysia's Telecom Market with New Digital System
  • Country:
  • India

Comviva and Malaysia's leading mobile operator, CelcomDigi Berhad, have unveiled an advanced Digital Distribution Management System. This next-gen platform, built on Comviva's BlueMarble Retail framework, seeks to transform sales and distribution processes for channel partners, ensuring seamless operations and superior customer experience.

The innovative system integrates multiple enterprise solutions and connects over 300 touchpoints, focusing on automating sales processes across various channels. By merging several legacy systems into one cohesive unit, the platform aims to minimize inefficiencies and maximize productivity within Malaysia's telecom industry.

Rajesh Chandiramani, CEO of Comviva, expressed confidence that this collaboration would spearhead a digital evolution for CelcomDigi. Positioned as a comprehensive inventory and partner management solution, the new management system is poised to redefine standards in customer service and operational excellence in the telecom sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026