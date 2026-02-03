Comviva & CelcomDigi Revolutionize Malaysia's Telecom Market with New Digital System

Comviva and Malaysia's leading mobile operator, CelcomDigi Berhad, have unveiled an advanced Digital Distribution Management System. This next-gen platform, built on Comviva's BlueMarble Retail framework, seeks to transform sales and distribution processes for channel partners, ensuring seamless operations and superior customer experience.

The innovative system integrates multiple enterprise solutions and connects over 300 touchpoints, focusing on automating sales processes across various channels. By merging several legacy systems into one cohesive unit, the platform aims to minimize inefficiencies and maximize productivity within Malaysia's telecom industry.

Rajesh Chandiramani, CEO of Comviva, expressed confidence that this collaboration would spearhead a digital evolution for CelcomDigi. Positioned as a comprehensive inventory and partner management solution, the new management system is poised to redefine standards in customer service and operational excellence in the telecom sector.

