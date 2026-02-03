Left Menu

NATO's Diplomatic Engagement: Mark Rutte Meets Zelenskiy Amidst Tensions

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visits Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as tensions rise following Russian drone and missile attacks. Previously, both nations had paused attacks on each other's energy infrastructure, though disagreements remain over the truce's duration.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has landed in Kyiv, reportedly for discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as noted by a Financial Times correspondent on X.

The visit follows a night of heightened tension where Russia launched an assault comprising 450 drones and more than 60 missiles on Ukraine.

Recently, both countries had ceased their attacks on energy infrastructures, yet they remain at odds regarding the timeframe of their agreed truce.

