Tragedy in Meghalaya: Coal Mine Explosion Claims 18 Lives
An explosion at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills has resulted in 18 fatalities. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with both injuries and fatalities reported. The government has pledged financial aid to victims' families, and an investigation is underway to determine accountability and enforce legal action.
In Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, a devastating coal mine explosion has claimed the lives of 18 individuals as reported by Superintendent of Police, Vikash Kumar. The incident occurred at an illegal mining site in the Thangsko (Thangskai) area, with police rushing to the scene following information about the tragic explosion.
Official statements confirmed that several people were trapped in the mine when the explosion occurred. Rescuers have successfully recovered 18 bodies, and efforts continue to rescue and treat the injured. One person with burn injuries has been transferred to a higher medical facility for further care, highlighting the grave outcomes of the illegal mining operations.
A full-scale rescue mission involving the National and State Disaster Response Forces, as well as Special Rescue Teams is underway. Legal action has been initiated, with authorities registering a First Information Report and seeking public assistance in bringing the culprits to justice. In a bid to provide some relief, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced ex-gratia payments for the victims' families, amid ongoing investigations ordered by the Meghalaya government.
