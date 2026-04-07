Rocket Attack in Khor al-Zubair Leaves Multiple Casualties
A rocket attack from the direction of Kuwait has resulted in at least three fatalities and left five others wounded in Khor al-Zubair, near Basra. Security officials report the death toll could increase as some family members remain trapped under the debris.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Basra | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:18 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
A devastating rocket attack has struck the town of Khor al-Zubair near Basra, leaving at least three people dead and five others injured, according to security and health officials who spoke to Reuters.
The rockets, reportedly fired from the direction of Kuwait, caused significant damage to a residential house, leading to the fatalities and injuries.
Local police have warned that the death toll could rise as there are family members still trapped beneath the rubble.
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