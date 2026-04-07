Green Growth: Uttar Pradesh's New Forestry and Horticulture University

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a significant step towards green development with the approval of a new Forestry and Horticulture University in Gorakhpur. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired the Cabinet meeting that sanctioned the university's establishment.

Located in the Campierganj area, the university will cover approximately 50 hectares and demand investment exceeding Rs 491 crore. The government has earmarked Rs 50 crore for the project in its current budget. This institution will offer BSc, MSc, PhD, and diploma programs in forestry, horticulture, wildlife conservation, among other subjects.

Officials highlight the university's role in boosting biodiversity conservation, providing modern training to farmers, and fostering research. It also promises employment and skill development opportunities for the youth in social forestry and agroforestry. The foundation-laying ceremony is anticipated to proceed promptly following Cabinet approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)