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Nishant Kumar: A Legacy Continues in Bihar Politics

Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, appealed to the public to continue supporting his father and the JD(U) amid speculation of a potential leadership change. Nishant emphasized the enduring impact of his father's work over the past two decades, suggesting his potential as a successor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:37 IST
Nishant Kumar: A Legacy Continues in Bihar Politics
Nishant Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Nishant Kumar, the son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, reaffirmed his father's legacy during a recent visit to the Baba Harihar Nath Temple in Sonepur. Amidst swirling rumors about the next chief minister, Nishant urged the public to continue supporting his father and their party.

Speculation about a leadership transition has intensified as Nitish Kumar prepares to move to the Rajya Sabha, prompting discussions within JD(U) about a potential successor. While no official announcement has been made, party workers have floated Nishant's name as a likely contender.

During his temple visit, Nishant highlighted the significant work accomplished by Nitish Kumar over two decades, hoping for sustained public blessings. Reflecting on his past visits to the sacred site, Nishant's appeal emphasized continuity and the party's political heritage.

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