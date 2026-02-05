Russia's Lifeline: Oil Supply Continuation to Cuba Amid U.S. Tensions

Russia remains steadfast in supplying oil to Cuba, as acknowledged by Viktor Coronelli, Russia's ambassador to Cuba, during an interview with RIA, a state news agency.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's recent negotiations with top Cuban officials, where he labeled the nation an extraordinary threat to U.S. national security, Russia plans to continue its oil deliveries. Trump signaled potential tariffs against any country aiding Cuba with oil, placing more pressure on the communist island.

The U.S. blockade on oil access, including from Venezuela, a key ally, has led to higher prices for essential goods and significant fuel shortages in Cuba. The economic strain is evident, with pronounced disruptions in food supplies and transportation, exacerbated by blackout occurrences even in Havana.

(With inputs from agencies.)