Left Menu

Russia's Lifeline: Oil Supply Continuation to Cuba Amid U.S. Tensions

Russia has been supplying oil to Cuba and intends to continue, despite the U.S. efforts to block oil deliveries to the island. The tension arises as President Trump labels Cuba a threat to U.S. security, leading to increased prices and shortages, affecting daily life in Cuba.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-02-2026 10:52 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 10:52 IST
Russia's Lifeline: Oil Supply Continuation to Cuba Amid U.S. Tensions
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia remains steadfast in supplying oil to Cuba, as acknowledged by Viktor Coronelli, Russia's ambassador to Cuba, during an interview with RIA, a state news agency.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's recent negotiations with top Cuban officials, where he labeled the nation an extraordinary threat to U.S. national security, Russia plans to continue its oil deliveries. Trump signaled potential tariffs against any country aiding Cuba with oil, placing more pressure on the communist island.

The U.S. blockade on oil access, including from Venezuela, a key ally, has led to higher prices for essential goods and significant fuel shortages in Cuba. The economic strain is evident, with pronounced disruptions in food supplies and transportation, exacerbated by blackout occurrences even in Havana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Streamlining Grievance Redressal: A Year of Progress on CPGRAMS

Streamlining Grievance Redressal: A Year of Progress on CPGRAMS

 India
2
Behaviour of some members in Lok Sabha on Wednesday unprecedented: Speaker Om Birla in LS.

Behaviour of some members in Lok Sabha on Wednesday unprecedented: Speaker O...

 India
3
Cricket Diplomacy: Pakistan-India Clash at ICC T20 World Cup Faces Uncertain Future

Cricket Diplomacy: Pakistan-India Clash at ICC T20 World Cup Faces Uncertain...

 India
4
Tata Power's Strong Q3 Performance: A Testament to Clean Energy Advancements

Tata Power's Strong Q3 Performance: A Testament to Clean Energy Advancements

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026