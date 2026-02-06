U.S. Considers New Sanctions Amid Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated on Thursday that further sanctions against Russia are contingent on the outcome of ongoing peace talks to resolve the nearly four-year-old Ukraine conflict. Bessent participated in discussions with Russian officials, President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in Miami on Saturday.

During a Senate Banking Committee hearing, Bessent mentioned the Trump administration's existing sanctions on Russian oil majors Rosneft and Lukoil, asserting they facilitated Russia's participation in peace talks. He indicated openness to considering new sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet, a move yet to be taken by Trump since his January 2025 return to office.

When questioned about Kushner's role, Bessent described him as a special envoy and interlocutor in the talks. Democratic Senator Andy Kim expressed concerns about potential conflicts of interest arising from Trump family members without official government positions being involved in such negotiations.

