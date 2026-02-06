Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Hailed for Historic Speech Amid Trade Breakthrough

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma delivered a landmark speech addressing Congress's opposition and highlighting a pivotal trade deal with the US. Unveiling initiatives to protect Khejri trees, the CM also emphasized the benefits of reduced tariffs for the state's textile and handloom sectors, bolstering Rajasthan's economic prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 10:23 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 10:23 IST
Rajasthan CM Hailed for Historic Speech Amid Trade Breakthrough
Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address to the House, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma was praised by Minister Jogaram Patel for delivering a historic account of both Congress's 5-year and BJP's 2-year tenures. The Chief Minister's speech, lauded for its depth, deftly countered opposition challenges and presented a factual recount of the political landscape.

Highlighting environmental priorities, Sharma introduced proposals for the conservation of Khejri trees, pivotal in combating pollution. The announcement concluded ongoing protests in Bikaner as environmentalists acknowledged the Chief Minister's commitment.

Marking a milestone in trade, Sharma referenced the seminal agreement with the United States which slashed tariffs from 50% to 18%. This development is seen as a boon for Rajasthan's exports, especially in the textile, handicraft, and handloom industries, potentially reigniting global interest in regional craftsmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026