Rajasthan CM Hailed for Historic Speech Amid Trade Breakthrough

In a significant address to the House, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma was praised by Minister Jogaram Patel for delivering a historic account of both Congress's 5-year and BJP's 2-year tenures. The Chief Minister's speech, lauded for its depth, deftly countered opposition challenges and presented a factual recount of the political landscape.

Highlighting environmental priorities, Sharma introduced proposals for the conservation of Khejri trees, pivotal in combating pollution. The announcement concluded ongoing protests in Bikaner as environmentalists acknowledged the Chief Minister's commitment.

Marking a milestone in trade, Sharma referenced the seminal agreement with the United States which slashed tariffs from 50% to 18%. This development is seen as a boon for Rajasthan's exports, especially in the textile, handicraft, and handloom industries, potentially reigniting global interest in regional craftsmanship.

