RBI Maintains Stability with Unchanged Repo Rate: Experts Highlight Liquidity Focus

The Reserve Bank of India's decision to leave the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25% has been met with anticipation, as economists and market experts highlight a shift towards liquidity management. According to Upasna Bhardwaj of Kotak Mahindra Bank, the move aligns with market expectations and reflects the RBI's focus on stabilizing liquidity over further rate cuts.

Sarbvir Singh, Joint Group CEO of PB Fintech, views the pause as a balanced and data-driven approach, allowing the economy to adjust to previous monetary easing efforts without exacerbating inflation risks. The decision underscores a strategic shift from rate adjustments to improving transmission across lending rates.

Santanu Sengupta and other financial leaders see this as a signal of 'watchful stability,' emphasizing quality growth over rapid rate reductions. With a revised GDP growth projection and low inflation outlook, the central bank appears poised to manage liquidity and yields effectively, while preparing for potential changes in inflation and GDP datasets.

