Tragic Wedding: Nepal Bus Crash Claims 13 Lives

A bus carrying a wedding party in Nepal's Sudoorpashchim province crashed, killing 13 people and injuring 40. The accident occurred when the bus fell 200 meters down a hilly road. Rescue efforts are ongoing, but critical injuries may increase the death toll.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 06-02-2026 11:44 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 11:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a tragic accident, a bus carrying a wedding party in Nepal's Sudoorpashchim province crashed, resulting in the death toll rising to 13, with five more individuals succumbing to their injuries. The incident occurred Thursday evening when the bus fell 200 meters down a hilly road in Baitadi district.

The Kathmandu Post reported that eight people died instantly, while five others passed away during treatment at Dadeldhura Hospital. A woman was among the deceased, and 40 others suffered injuries, according to the police.

Rescue workers from the Armed Police Force suggest that a pressure pipe burst caused the bus to lose control while climbing uphill. As the rescue operation continues, authorities fear the death toll may climb further due to the critical condition of several injured passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

