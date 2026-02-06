Tropical Storm Penha Causes Devastation in the Philippines

Tropical Storm Penha, a fierce weather event, has swept across the southern Philippines, causing widespread devastation. The storm unleashed floods and landslides, claiming at least four lives and displacing over 6,000 residents, with many remaining trapped in inundated homes.

The enormity of Penha's impact was felt as it struck Surigao del Sur from the Pacific and continued to barrel through the regions, with sustained winds of up to 55 km/h. In a tragic turn of events, a landslide triggered by the storm's torrential rains claimed the lives of a family in Cagayan de Oro.

Rescue efforts are underway as officials strive to reach those who are stranded in flood-hit areas, while suspension of transport has left nearly 5,000 passengers stranded. Although the storm is expected to weaken, its aftermath underscores the Philippines' vulnerability to natural disasters.

