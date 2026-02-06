Left Menu

Tropical Storm Penha Causes Devastation in the Philippines

Tropical Storm Penha triggered flooding and landslides in the southern Philippines, resulting in at least four deaths and displacing over 6,000 people. Residents remain trapped in flooded areas as rescuers work tirelessly. The storm also disrupted transportation across the region before weakening into a tropical depression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cagayandeoro | Updated: 06-02-2026 11:45 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 11:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tropical Storm Penha, a fierce weather event, has swept across the southern Philippines, causing widespread devastation. The storm unleashed floods and landslides, claiming at least four lives and displacing over 6,000 residents, with many remaining trapped in inundated homes.

The enormity of Penha's impact was felt as it struck Surigao del Sur from the Pacific and continued to barrel through the regions, with sustained winds of up to 55 km/h. In a tragic turn of events, a landslide triggered by the storm's torrential rains claimed the lives of a family in Cagayan de Oro.

Rescue efforts are underway as officials strive to reach those who are stranded in flood-hit areas, while suspension of transport has left nearly 5,000 passengers stranded. Although the storm is expected to weaken, its aftermath underscores the Philippines' vulnerability to natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

