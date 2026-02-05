Hemant Soren's Critique: Union Budget Sparks Concerns for Farmers
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren criticized the Union Budget, claiming it would negatively impact farmers, laborers, and small industries. He expressed concerns over foreign agricultural products entering the Indian market, potentially harming local farmers. Soren also remarked on restrictions in Parliament and the ongoing civic poll code of conduct.
In a strong rebuke of the Union Budget, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has voiced concerns about its potentially detrimental impact on various sectors, including agriculture and small industries.
Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Soren questioned the ability of Indian farmers to compete with foreign products, which he claims will flood the domestic market and pose significant challenges to local producers.
He further criticized the restrictions on parliamentary discourse and highlighted the imposition of the model code of conduct due to upcoming civic polls.
