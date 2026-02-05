Hemant Soren's Critique: Union Budget Sparks Concerns for Farmers

In a strong rebuke of the Union Budget, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has voiced concerns about its potentially detrimental impact on various sectors, including agriculture and small industries.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Soren questioned the ability of Indian farmers to compete with foreign products, which he claims will flood the domestic market and pose significant challenges to local producers.

He further criticized the restrictions on parliamentary discourse and highlighted the imposition of the model code of conduct due to upcoming civic polls.

