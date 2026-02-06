Left Menu

High-Ranking Russian General Shot in Moscow

Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev, a senior official in the Russian military, was shot in Moscow and hospitalized. He is a deputy chief in Russia's Defence Ministry. Previously, Alexeyev was involved in negotiating with mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin amid a mutiny. Russia accuses Ukraine of orchestrating similar attacks.

In a shocking turn of events, Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev, a high-ranking official in the Russian military, has been hospitalized after a shooting incident in Moscow. Official sources state the incident occurred on Friday, with investigators delving into the matter.

General Alexeyev holds a prominent position as the deputy chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff at the Defence Ministry. His name came to light recently during the mutiny led by Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in June 2023, where he played a crucial role in negotiation efforts.

This incident isn't isolated, as several senior Russian military figures have faced assassination attempts since the Ukraine conflict began, with the Russian government attributing responsibility to Ukraine for these bold attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

