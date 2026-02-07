Left Menu

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar voted in the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections. Police ensured robust security across 211 polling booths. Voting had been rescheduled due to Ajit Pawar's death. Results are expected by February 11 with Sunetra Pawar assuming significant roles as Deputy CM after her late husband.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 10:34 IST
Sunetra Pawar Casts Vote Amid Maharashtra Elections
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, spouse of the late NCP Chief and former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, participated in the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections on Saturday. Senior Police Inspector Narayan Deshmukh confirmed stringent security measures were implemented to ensure a seamless electoral process.

Voters in Pune's rural district cast their votes today beginning at 7:30 AM. Enhanced police presence was noticeable at 211 polling booths under Yavat police's jurisdiction. Authorities encouraged voters to abstain from bringing mobile phones into the booths whilst maintaining a secure voting environment with sector patrolling across eleven areas.

Initially slated for February 5, the polls were rescheduled for February 7 following Ajit Pawar's passing, with votes to be counted on February 9. Sunetra Pawar, now Maharashtra's first female Deputy Chief Minister, embraces her new responsibilities after being allocated significant portfolios including State Excise Duty and Youth Affairs. The results announcement will mark the end of the current Model Code of Conduct, and the elected members' names will be published by February 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

