BJP Criticizes Congress's 'Childish' Conduct During Parliamentary Session

In a scathing critique leveled against the Congress party, BJP National Spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam on Friday labeled Rahul Gandhi's actions in Parliament as 'childish.' This comment came in response to the opposition's walkout from the Rajya Sabha during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.

Islam accused the opposition of resorting to political stunts for television coverage instead of earnestly engaging in discourse on pivotal issues. He criticized their strategy of causing disruptions, suggesting that this behavior highlights a lack of concern for both their image and national interest.

The spokesperson further accused opposition members of intending to stall parliamentary proceedings to evade scrutiny and accountability. Citing recent international trade agreements that position India advantageously, Islam argued that the opposition's actions undermine national progress and security at a critical juncture. He also denounced their conduct following critical Free Trade Agreements signed with major global partners.

