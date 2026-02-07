Left Menu

Aasha's Legacy Leaps Forward: Five New Cheetah Cubs Born in Kuno National Park

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced the birth of five cheetah cubs by Aasha, a Namibian cheetah, at Kuno National Park. This milestone elevates India's wild cheetah population to 35. The success reflects dedicated conservation efforts under Project Cheetah, with more cheetahs expected from Botswana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 14:33 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 14:33 IST
Aasha's Legacy Leaps Forward: Five New Cheetah Cubs Born in Kuno National Park
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav revealed a significant milestone in wildlife conservation, announcing that Aasha, a Namibian cheetah under Project Cheetah, has given birth to five cubs. Born at Kuno National Park, these cubs increase the surviving count to 24, and India's total cheetah population to 35.

The minister expressed immense pride in Aasha's contribution to Project Cheetah, writing on X about the historic moment in India's conservation journey. This achievement, described as a testament to the dedication of field staff and veterinarians, comes as India continues to expand its cheetah population under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Earlier, CM Mohan Yadav highlighted discussions with Bhupender Yadav regarding further conservation efforts, including the arrival of eight more cheetahs from Botswana. The meeting also focused on broader initiatives like tourism development and reserve forest expansion, ensuring a comprehensive approach to wildlife preservation and reintroduction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drones Strike Disrupts Russian Missile Fuel Plant

Drones Strike Disrupts Russian Missile Fuel Plant

 Ukraine
2
India-US Pact Strengthens ICT Ties, Offers Win for National Security

India-US Pact Strengthens ICT Ties, Offers Win for National Security

 India
3
AI Living Labs: Pioneering Andhra Pradesh's AI Future

AI Living Labs: Pioneering Andhra Pradesh's AI Future

 India
4
Court Overrules Humiliating Punishment for Noida Student

Court Overrules Humiliating Punishment for Noida Student

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026