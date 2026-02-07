Aasha's Legacy Leaps Forward: Five New Cheetah Cubs Born in Kuno National Park

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav revealed a significant milestone in wildlife conservation, announcing that Aasha, a Namibian cheetah under Project Cheetah, has given birth to five cubs. Born at Kuno National Park, these cubs increase the surviving count to 24, and India's total cheetah population to 35.

The minister expressed immense pride in Aasha's contribution to Project Cheetah, writing on X about the historic moment in India's conservation journey. This achievement, described as a testament to the dedication of field staff and veterinarians, comes as India continues to expand its cheetah population under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Earlier, CM Mohan Yadav highlighted discussions with Bhupender Yadav regarding further conservation efforts, including the arrival of eight more cheetahs from Botswana. The meeting also focused on broader initiatives like tourism development and reserve forest expansion, ensuring a comprehensive approach to wildlife preservation and reintroduction.

(With inputs from agencies.)