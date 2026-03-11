President Murmu Calls Water Conservation a National Duty at ‘Jal Mahotsav 2026’

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday called for a nationwide movement for water conservation, stressing that water must be treated not merely as a resource but as a priceless asset for future generations. Addressing the ‘Jal Mahotsav 2026’ in New Delhi, the President highlighted the transformative impact of the Jal Jeevan Mission and emphasized community participation as the cornerstone of sustainable water management in India.

The nationwide campaign, organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti from March 8 to March 22, aims to strengthen public participation and community ownership in rural drinking water systems under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Water Deeply Rooted in India’s Culture and Livelihood

Addressing the gathering, President Murmu noted that water in India has always held significance far beyond basic necessity.

“In India, water is not just a basic amenity but is deeply linked to our culture, traditions, livelihoods and community life,” she said.

She recalled the hardships faced by rural households in earlier decades, particularly women and children who had to travel long distances to fetch drinking water.

Providing clean drinking water, she noted, is not just a matter of convenience but also of health, dignity, and saving valuable time for families.

The President said the Jal Jeevan Mission, launched by the Government of India in 2019, has played a transformative role in addressing this challenge by ensuring tap water connections to rural households across the country.

Community Ownership Key to Sustainable Water Management

Highlighting the importance of collective responsibility, President Murmu emphasized that effective water conservation requires participation from both government institutions and society.

“When responsibility for a resource is shared by the government and society, its conservation becomes more effective and sustainable,” she said.

She welcomed the initiative of celebrating ‘Jal Arpan Diwas’, under which rural drinking water infrastructure is formally handed over to Gram Panchayats, strengthening community ownership of local water resources.

This approach, she said, ensures long-term sustainability of water supply systems in rural areas.

Self-Help Groups Strengthening Water Security

The President also praised the growing involvement of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in water-related activities such as water testing, operations, and maintenance of supply systems.

She noted that SHGs have repeatedly demonstrated their commitment to improving community welfare and empowering women across rural India.

Harnessing the potential of women through SHGs, she said, will play a crucial role in ensuring sustainable water management and long-term water security.

Coordinated Efforts for Long-Term Water Sustainability

President Murmu highlighted that strengthening water security requires a multi-pronged and coordinated approach.

She welcomed the integration of greywater management in rural areas through collaboration with the Swachh Bharat Mission, which aims to improve sanitation and reduce water contamination.

Efforts are also underway in partnership with the Central Ground Water Board and other institutions to promote groundwater recharge and sustainable water conservation practices.

Nationwide campaigns such as “Catch the Rain” and “Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari” are encouraging communities to adopt rainwater harvesting and local water conservation measures.

“These coordinated initiatives will play a crucial role in ensuring water security for the country,” she said.

Youth Awareness Critical for Future Water Security

Calling water conservation a shared national responsibility, the President urged citizens to make sustainable water use a part of daily life.

She emphasized that raising awareness among the younger generation about water management and conservation will be vital for safeguarding India’s water resources in the future.

Expressing confidence in the impact of the campaign, President Murmu said ‘Jal Mahotsav’ can evolve into a mass movement for water security in India.