Army Chief Commends Troops, Honors Veteran in Poonch Visit
Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed operational preparedness and commended troops in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. During his visit, he awarded veteran Subedar Parvez Ahmed, highlighting the bond between military personnel, veterans, and the local community.
During a high-profile visit to the forward areas of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, assessed the operational preparedness of the stationed troops. His visit was marked by the commendation of the troops for their exceptional morale and readiness for potential operations.
A highlight of the visit was General Dwivedi's stop at Kamsar village, where he met with Subedar (Honorary Captain) Parvez Ahmed, a retired soldier from the 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles. Retired Subedar Ahmed had been General Dwivedi's colleague, serving under his command between 2002 and 2005. With an illustrious 28-year career, Ahmed was recognized for his significant contributions in both operational and instructional capacities.
Retired Subedar Ahmed's post-service engagement with the local community was exemplary, particularly his crucial role during Operation Sindoor, supporting the logistical efforts for the troops. Acknowledging his dedication, General Dwivedi presented him with the Veteran Achiever Award. The visit underscored the deep connections between the Indian Army, its veterans, and the surrounding communities, highlighting the symbiotic relationship that exists in the border districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
