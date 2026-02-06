U.S. Funding Standoff with WADA Amid Calls for Transparency

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is pressing the United States to settle its overdue membership fees amid a standoff over demands for greater financial transparency. The U.S. Congress has restricted the $3.7 million payment until an independent audit is conducted, marking a rare bipartisan effort against WADA.

During a news conference, WADA President Witold Banka defended the organization's existing audit framework, claiming it provides sufficient oversight. However, U.S. officials, including Sara Carter of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, maintain that payment will not be issued until the audit terms are met. This confrontation comes alongside questions about WADA's actions in politically sensitive doping situations.

The ongoing funding dispute is particularly significant as the U.S. prepares to host key international events, including the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Timing and cooperation remain crucial, and discussions are ongoing to resolve the deadlock, with Gene Sykes of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee indicating progress in recent talks with WADA leaders.

