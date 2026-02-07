Chaos in Milan: Protest Turns Violent

Milan witnessed chaotic scenes on Saturday as a faction of masked protesters diverged from a main demonstration to aggressively confront law enforcement. Armed with flares and fireworks, the group targeted police forces in the city, making an already tense situation increasingly volatile.

Authorities responded decisively, deploying water cannons in a bid to disperse the unruly crowd and restore order to the Olympic host city. The clash underscores the challenges faced by police as they balance the right to peaceful protest with maintaining public safety.

Reuters witnesses reported the escalation, noting the crowd's sudden violent turn, which strained the resources of the attending law enforcement and drew significant attention from both local and international media.

