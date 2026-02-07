Milan's Olympic Tension: Protests Highlight Housing and Environmental Issues

In Milan, a major protest erupted during the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, drawing attention to escalating housing costs and environmental concerns. Police responded with water cannons as protesters threw firecrackers and smoke bombs. The main demonstration highlighted how Milan's growth has disproportionately impacted its residents.

The protest, organized by grassroots unions and housing-rights groups, consisted of over 5,000 participants. They sought to address the increasing unaffordability and inequality in the city, exacerbated by recent Olympic-related developments. Demonstrators argued these transformations have favored wealthy international arrivals at the expense of local citizens.

Critics pointed out how the Olympic infrastructure spending has strained local communities, particularly in mountainous areas, where environmental degradation has occurred. Despite claims of sustainable practices, opponents like Stefano Nutini argue that the Olympics are unsustainable on multiple levels, including economically and environmentally.

(With inputs from agencies.)