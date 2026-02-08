Left Menu

Transforming Odisha's Rice Fallow Lands: A Push for Agricultural Self-Reliance

Odisha aims to transform rice fallow lands into productive grounds by promoting short-duration pulses and oilseeds during the Rabi season. Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo highlighted the state's initiatives and their potential to fuel growth and self-reliance in agriculture, supported by national-level policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-02-2026 13:11 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 13:11 IST
Transforming Odisha's Rice Fallow Lands: A Push for Agricultural Self-Reliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha is embarking on an ambitious initiative to convert vast swathes of rice fallow land into productive agricultural areas by promoting the cultivation of short-duration pulses and oilseeds during the Rabi season. Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo outlined the state's plans at a national workshop in Madhya Pradesh.

Emphasizing a dual approach, Singh Deo highlighted the state's commitment to providing input assistance for paddy cultivation while encouraging diversification. The initiative, part of the Comprehensive Rice Fallow Management (CRFM) project, seeks to achieve agricultural self-reliance and improve productivity in the state.

With an aim to cover 3.5 lakh hectares by 2025–26, Odisha's strategic focus on adopting technological and climate-resilient farming practices positions it as a development leader among eastern states. The workshop also saw participation from Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and representatives from key agricultural research institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AIMIM Ousts Corporator for Supporting Rival in Amravati Mayor Race

AIMIM Ousts Corporator for Supporting Rival in Amravati Mayor Race

 India
2
Tragic Biker Incident Exposes Grave Oversight in Janakpuri

Tragic Biker Incident Exposes Grave Oversight in Janakpuri

 India
3
New Zealand Shooter's Appeal: A Nation Remembers Its Darkest Day

New Zealand Shooter's Appeal: A Nation Remembers Its Darkest Day

 Global
4
India-Malaysia Business Bonhomie: Modi Courts Industry Giants

India-Malaysia Business Bonhomie: Modi Courts Industry Giants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026