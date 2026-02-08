Transforming Odisha's Rice Fallow Lands: A Push for Agricultural Self-Reliance

Odisha is embarking on an ambitious initiative to convert vast swathes of rice fallow land into productive agricultural areas by promoting the cultivation of short-duration pulses and oilseeds during the Rabi season. Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo outlined the state's plans at a national workshop in Madhya Pradesh.

Emphasizing a dual approach, Singh Deo highlighted the state's commitment to providing input assistance for paddy cultivation while encouraging diversification. The initiative, part of the Comprehensive Rice Fallow Management (CRFM) project, seeks to achieve agricultural self-reliance and improve productivity in the state.

With an aim to cover 3.5 lakh hectares by 2025–26, Odisha's strategic focus on adopting technological and climate-resilient farming practices positions it as a development leader among eastern states. The workshop also saw participation from Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and representatives from key agricultural research institutions.

