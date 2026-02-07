Left Menu

Farmers Unite Against Alleged 'Surrender' of Indian Agriculture to US Trade Deal

Farmer organizations have criticized the India-US trade deal, claiming it jeopardizes Indian agriculture. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha alleges the agreement favors US corporations, demanding Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's resignation. Protests and a general strike are planned, opposing perceived threats to the agriculture and dairy sectors.

  • Country:
  • India

In a strong show of unity, various farmer organizations, including SKM and AIKS, have lambasted the recently announced India-US trade agreement, calling it a 'total surrender' of the nation's agricultural interests. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has demanded the resignation of Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, accusing him of betraying farmers' interests.

Addressing the press, SKM leaders announced nationwide protests, vowing to burn effigies of US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have scheduled a general strike for February 12, aiming to draw attention to the adverse impacts of the deal on India's agriculture and dairy sectors.

Farmer leaders argue the agreement, which opens the market to various US agricultural products, undermines the livelihood of Indian farmers. They call for a broader political discourse on the issue, urging unity among political parties, trade unions, and farmer organizations to resist any such deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

