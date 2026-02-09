Left Menu

IIFL Capital Expands Globally with GIFT IFSC Approval

IIFL Capital Services Limited has received SEBI approval to establish a wholly-owned subsidiary at GIFT IFSC. This marks a significant step for IIFL in expanding its global financial services, aiming to facilitate cross-border capital flows and enhance access to international financial products while maintaining regulatory compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:55 IST
  • India

IIFL Capital Services Limited, a prominent Indian wealth management firm, has secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to set up a Wholly Owned Subsidiary at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City's International Financial Services Centre (GIFT IFSC).

The new entity, IIFL Capital Services (IFSC) Limited, will operate independently to carry out financial services following regulatory permissions. This initiative is pivotal for IIFL's strategy to strengthen its global presence and engage with international markets.

According to IIFL's Managing Director, Mr. R. Venkataraman, this move positions GIFT IFSC as a crucial link for global capital, offering robust regulatory frameworks to support cross-border investment flows efficiently. IIFL will proceed with acquiring other necessary regulatory and operational clearances.

