Punjab's Path to Recovery: Crop Compensation and Power Expansion
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced crop loss assessments following weather damage, promising compensation to affected farmers. At a report meeting, he highlighted agricultural interests, legislative agendas, and power sector improvements under the AAP government. Mann emphasized zero tolerance for drugs and continued power sector reforms and green energy expansion.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced government-ordered crop loss assessments to evaluate damage from recent adverse weather events, with assurances that affected farmers will receive compensation. Speaking while presenting a progress report on the state's power department, Mann emphasized the government's commitment to safeguarding agricultural interests.
In response to crop damage caused by rain and hailstorms, Mann confirmed the initiation of 'girdawari' assessments for compensation. The chief minister also outlined legislative efforts, including a special Vidhan Sabha session on amending a sacrilege act, demonstrating a staunch stance against 'beadbi' (sacrilege).
Mann also highlighted significant reforms in the power sector, with the department reversing its financial fortunes and boosting green energy initiatives. He revealed plans to transition to 80% green energy and install underground power lines, signaling robust infrastructure improvements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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