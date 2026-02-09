Labour Codes Garner Widespread Trust Among Workers and Employers: VVGNLI Study

A recent perception-based study by the V.V. Giri National Labour Institute (VVGNLI) indicates increasing trust in the execution of Labour Codes among both workers and employers. The findings, endorsed by the Ministry of Labour & Employment, highlight a growing acceptance and optimism towards the reforms.

The study titled 'The Implementation of Labour Codes: Perception-based Analysis' reveals that the Labour Codes are generally seen as a robust reform, striking a balance between protecting labour rights and enhancing economic efficiency. Workers and employers alike perceive the reforms as improving ease of living and business, strengthening social security, and streamlining compliance measures.

According to the study, approximately 60% of workers anticipate better working conditions, with a significant percentage expecting improved working hours, rest periods, and safety protocols, especially for women. Similarly, employers appreciate the clarity, flexibility, and efficiency the codes bring, believing in their potential to simplify compliance and broaden social security coverage.